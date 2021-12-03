Anacona stays with Nairo Quintana at Arkéa-Samsic for another year

Winner Anacona will remain at Nairo Quintana’s side in 2022 after he agreed a one-year contract extension with Arkéa-Samsic. The Colombian is the 30th and final rider to be confirmed on the team’s roster for next season.

“To be able to continue with the Arkéa-Samsic team is a great joy, especially as 2022 will be an important season for our whole team, but also for me because it gives me the possibility to continue my career in the professional ranks,” Anacona said in a statement released by the team on Friday.

“I am grateful to the sports directors and general manager Emmanuel Hubert, who have chosen to renew my contract.”

The 33-year-old followed Quintana from Movistar to Arkéa at the start of the 2020 season and he played a supporting role as his fellow countryman enjoyed a string of early success before the coronavirus pandemic brought the campaign to a halt after Paris-Nice.

Anacona’s preparation for 2021 was blighted by a training crash last winter. Although he claimed victory at the Trofeo Andratx during the Challenge Mallorca in May, he was omitted from the Arkéa-Samsic squad for the Tour de France. Despite that setback, Anacona will remain at the team for the third and final year of Quintana’s existing contract.

“My wish is to meet the expectations placed in me by helping my leaders, or by getting good results when I can take my chance, which is the best way for me to thank everyone,” Anacona said.

“I'm happy, content and motivated for 2022. I feel good about the Arkéa-Samsic team. I want to continue to do well because I don't forget that this team welcomed me with open arms in late 2019.”

Anacona is one of four Colombian riders on the Arkéa roster for 2022, alongside Nairo and Dayer Quintana and Miguel Flórez. Nacer Bouhanni and Warren Barguil remain in situ for next season, while new signings include Nicolas Edet from Cofidis and Hugo Hofstetter from Israel Start-Up Nation. Diego Rosa has moved to Eolo-Kometa but British riders Connor Swift and sprinter Dan McLay remain. Swift is expected to be given more opportunities after winning the Tro-Bro Léon race, while McLay could play a role alongside Bouhanni.

Arkéa-Samsic finished 17th in the 2021 UCI team rankings and so earned automatic invitations to all of the one-day races on the 2022 WorldTour calendar. They could also receive automatic invites to the Grand Tours and WorldTour stage races should Qhubeka NextHash (who missed the UCI's initial WorldTour filing deadline) lose its WorldTeam status.

“Winner Anacona will be our 30th and final rider for the 2022 season. The programme that could be ours next year, with the possibility of participating in the entire WorldTour calendar, has influenced us to renew his contract,” said Hubert.

“There is no doubt that he will be able to return the renewed trust we have placed in him in the best possible way.”