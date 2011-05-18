An unlucky day in the Giro d'Italia for Vandewalle

Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) put in a great effort (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Kristoff Vandewalle (Quickstep) had an unpleasant finish to stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia. With just 25 kilometres, to go the Quickstep rider got a branch caught in his front wheel and crashed.

"A branch - perhaps it was on the road after the passage of the main peloton - got stuck in my front wheel - and blocked it,” explained the young Belgian rider.

“I didn't have any time to react, and in a flash I was on the ground. I hit my face really hard on the asphalt."

Vandewalle was able to finish the race but needed eight stitches to close up wounds on his face.

"I have also a few scrapes on my arms and hands and I also chipped my incisor tooth" he said. "It was quite a scare, but fortunately it's nothing too serious."

Serious or not the Belgian will now have to deal with his injuries as well as the difficult parcours of the second and third weeks of the Giro.

Vandewalle, currently sits in 114th position, 53:16 on GC and will line up tomorrow for the 11th stage, a hilly 142km ride from Tortoreto Lido to Castelfidardo.

