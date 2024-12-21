An emotional Marie Schreiber devoted her maiden elite cyclocross World Cup win to her dog who died earlier this week

NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 15 Marie Schreiber of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx Protime competes during the 15th UCI CycloCross World Cup Namur 2024 Womens Elite on December 15 2024 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) is known for leading away from the pack on the starting straights but has previously fallen back down the pack. However, on this occasion she quickly built a 16-second lead and then held off the chasers to win by 20 seconds.

Schreiber said that the victory came following a tough week in her personal life.

Ben Goddard