An emotional Marie Schreiber devoted her maiden elite cyclocross World Cup win to her dog who died earlier this week

Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) is known for leading away from the pack on the starting straights but has previously fallen back down the pack. However, on this occasion she quickly built a 16-second lead and then held off the chasers to win by 20 seconds.

Schreiber said that the victory came following a tough week in her personal life.

“I had a pretty rough week because my dog died on Wednesday,” said Schreiber.

“In the last days, I was really not there. I was thinking for him. When I was on the bike I was actually in my tunnel, I was somewhere else and so focused.

“At the same time, I was nervous and didn’t know how it was going to go. I’m over the moon with the win.

“I remained calm. I always have a good start and then I drop back a bit. To be leading from start to finish is actually a pretty sick feeling. It’s something that I can be proud of.”

Third-placed Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) knew the importance of the victory for Schreiber calling her a ‘legend’, while runner-up Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) also congratulated her opponent.

“They are legends,” Schreiber added. “To be called legends from them. I think I can say now that I’m part of the top riders in cyclo-cross which is an incredible feeling and I’m super-happy about today.

“I don’t really believe it. I took a good start and I was leading. Suddenly I was leading by a lot, I was expecting everybody to come back until two laps to go when I thought that I could really win it.

“I got really nervous and tried not to make mistakes. I felt really good, my legs felt super-good. In the last lap I made some mistakes because I realised that I was going to win this."

Schreiber's previous best World Cup result this season was third in Antwerp, while she also finished runner-up in the under-23 European Championships.

“I was thinking at the beginning of the season to get better with each race,” she added.

“In the last couple of races it’s close, but there was something missed. Today it worked out. I don’t know if I was that much better.”

Schreiber will not have time to immediately enjoy her World Cup success as she aims to increase her overall lead in the under-23 category and second overall in the fifth round of the series in Zonhoven tomorrow (Sunday).

“Tomorrow is the next race again,” Schreiber added. “Maybe I’ll have all eyes on me tomorrow. No pressure, I have my win now and tomorrow will be a new day and new race.”

