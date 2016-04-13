Amstel Gold Race: Kwiatkowski to lead Team Sky

Image 1 of 5 Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sergio Henao lost his race lead in the time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Wout Poels (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh celebrating his Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski will lead Team Sky at this weekend’s Amstel Gold Race, with the former world champion and last year’s Amstel winner backed by a strong team.

Kwiatkowski won Amstel Gold Race in 2015 while riding in Etixx QuickStep colours but he moved to Team Sky over the winter and this season he has combined a cobbled classics campaign with a crack at the Ardennes too.

Kwiatkowski will be supported by Sergio Henao, who recently finished on the podium of the Vuelta al Pais Vasco after leading the race into the final time trial. Wout Poels also receives a ride in his home race. The Dutchman won the Tour of Valencia earlier in the season and followed that up with a stage win in the Vuelta a Catalunya.

Peter Kennaugh and Ben Swift – who finished second in Milan-San Remo also make the team.

Team Sky for the Amstel Gold Race: Michal Kwiatkowski, Sergio Henao, Michał Gołaś, Peter Kennaugh, Wout Poels, Danny van Poppel, Lars Petter Nordhaug and Ben Swift.

Cyclingnews will have complete coverage from Amstel Gold Race on Saturday, April 17.



