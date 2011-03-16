American Track Racing Association series announced

The velodrome in Blaine, Minnesota hosts the Fixed Gear Classic (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The only national track racing series in the USA, the American Track Racing Association's (ATRA) National Championship Series is gearing up for its second year with a 13-event calendar that criss-crosses the continental United States.

The NCS highlights the top competitions at the nation's velodromes, beginning with the Superdrome's Matrix Cup on May 21-22 in Frisco, Texas.

Blaine, Minnesota will host the Fixed Gear Classic in concert with the Nature Valley Grand Prix on June 10-12 for the second stop in the series before the racing moves to Bloomer Park in Rochester Hills, Michigan for the UIV/IVBP three-day Madison Cup on June 24-26.

Sunny San Jose, California's Hellyer Velodrome will be the site of round four's Testarossa Velodrome Challenge, July 1-2. The series then will head to the east coast for Atlanta, Georgia's Outback Bikes omnium at Dick Lane Velodrome.

Stop six on the calendar will be in Portland, Oregon on July 15-17 for the Alpenrose Challenge and then the racing will remain in the Pacific Northwest for Seattle's Marymoor Grand Prix on July 22-23.

Three one-day events will follow at Kenosha, Wisconsin (July 26), Northbrook, Illinois (August 4), Dick Lane Velodrome (August 13) before the racing returns to California for Encino's regional championships on September 10-11.

Two more events in Northbrook and Kenosha will fill out the series on dates still to be determined.





Results will be tallied on ATRA's website, raceatra.com and at the end of the year National Championship Series jersey's will be awarded to the winners of each category.





05/21-22 Matrix Cup Superdrome Frisco, TX

06/10-12 Fixed Gear Classic National Sports Center Blaine, MN

06/24-26 UIV/IVBP 3 Day Madison Cup Bloomer Park Rochester Hills, MI

07/01-02 Testarossa Velodrome Challenge Hellyer San Jose, CA

07/08-09 Outback Bikes presents 'The Omnium'* Dick Lane East Point, GA

07/15-17 Alpenrose Challenge Alpenrose Portland, OR

07/22-23 Marymoor Grand Prix Marymoor Seattle, WA

07/26 Bob Pfarr Memorial Points Race* Kenosha Kenosha, WI

08/04 Roger DeLanghe Trophy Race* Ed Rudolph Northbrook, IL

08/13 Regional Championships** Dick Lane East Point, GA

09/10-11 Far West Championships Encino Encino, CA

TBD Elaine Nekritz Trophy Race** Ed Rudolph Northbrook, IL

TBD Amy Tremelling Keirin** Kenosha Kenosha, WI

*Points for Men Only

**Points for Women Only

