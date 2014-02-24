Amaël Moinard claims first win for BMC

Image 1 of 4 Amaël Moinard celebrates his first win for BMC (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Amaël Moinard (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Amaël Moinard (BMC) gives the thumbs up after his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 The 2014 Haut Var podium: Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R), Carlos Betancur (Ag2r) and Amaël Moinard (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

BMC Racing Team continued their good start to 2014 as Amaël Moinard notched their sixth victory of the season by taking out Stage 2 of the Tour de Haut Var. Capping off the stage was Cadel Evans winning the sprint for fourth place. Moinard bettered the overall winner of the race, Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale), in a two man sprint after the duo had broken away on the final climb of the day’s stage.

After claiming his first win since 2010, which came at Paris-Nice on Stage 7, Moinard explained on the team’s website that local knowledge meant he rode the Côte des Tuilières ascent "perfectly" and waited until it flattened out slightly with 500 meters to go.

"Then I jumped and made it pretty hard," he said. "Betancur came up to me and we went full out on the downhill. I didn't touch the brakes – I just went full gas. He was interested in winning the GC (general classification) and I wanted the stage, so it was perfect to go together to the line."

Betancur, the winner of Saturday's Stage 1, won the race overall ahead of his teammate Samuel Dumoulin. Cadel Evans placed fifth overall in the final standings.

Helping set up the stage win for Moinard was the presence of Thor Hushovd in the eight-man breakaway which was caught with 55km left to race.

"With Thor in the breakaway, it was easier for the team," BMC Racing Team Sport Director Yvon Ledanois said. "I also think it was a good for Thor because it was good preparation for the classics. I am also very happy for Amaël. He is always working for the leader and now he is a winner himself."