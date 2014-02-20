BMC sending quality team to Haut Var

Image 1 of 4 The BMC team protecting Evans (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Cadel Evans drops Richie Porte on the road to Campbelltown (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Sammy Sanchez in his 2014 BMC team kit (Image credit: BMC)

BMC will enter the Tour du Haut Var this Saturday and Sunday with a pair of former world road champions, Cadel Evans and Thor Hushovd, while new signing and ex- Olympic road race champion Samuel Sánchez makes his debut for the team.

Sánchez has participated once in Haut Var before, in 2003, and says he is ready to test himself. "I am looking forward to finding my race rhythm and to joining the team in competition," he said. "I think we will be very strong with Cadel and Thor. I expect to be able to adapt myself to the squad fairly quickly and to be able to enjoy the help of my teammates."

Evans is making his debut at the race as his season program is altered from previous years as he targets the Giro d’Italia and not the Tour de France. Runner-up at the Australian national road championships, a convincing stage win and second overall at the Tour Down Under have provided a good start to the season but Evans is after more wins.

"Second places are not always as rewarding as they should be," Evans said. "But overall, they are good indications that things are returning to normal for me. That bodes well for the year ahead. I have had a good period of training since Tour Down Under here in Switzerland."

BMC Racing Team Sport Director Yvon Ledanois for the race said the team has a number of options for success. "We have a good team with two or three riders who can win stages, especially Thor on the first day," he said. "The second day will be a good test for Cadel before Tirreno-Adriatico."

BMC Racing Team Tour du Haut Var: Brent Bookwalter, Cadel Evans, Thor Hushovd, Amaël Moinard, Steve Morabito, Manuel Quinziato, Samuel Sánchez, Larry Warbasse.