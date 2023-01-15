Ally Wollaston – From falling off the back to flying at front at Women’s Tour Down Under

Ally Wollaston signs on for stage 1 of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2023

Ally Wollaston first lined up at the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under in 2020 for what was her first international race. It was an experience that was very different to her triumphant start to the 2023 season in Saturday's Schwalbe Classic criterium.

“I finished about half an hour down every single day,” recalled Wollaston, who is racing with the New Zealand National Team.

“It was actually quite mentally scarring. I didn't really enjoy it."

It is amazing what a difference three years can make in cycling, with the New Zealand criterium champion starting this year’s race on a high. She took victory from the break at the Schwalbe Classic with a storming sprint that left of the riders from the lead group unable to touch her.

“To come back here and do really well is so awesome, I'm really, really proud of how I raced and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the week," Wollaston told Cyclingnews.

Since that first edition in 2020, when she was just 19 years old, things have changed considerably for Wollaston.

She has gained a wealth of international experience, more track racing and two international wins in 2022 – at the Grand Prix du Morbihan Féminin and stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour. This year she is riding for AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step.

Despite that building experience, Wollaston hadn’t known quite what to expect coming into her first road race of a new season, particularly as her focus had been on the track.

"It was a surprise. It's a huge confidence boost going into the rest of the week,” said Wollaston of her criterium win.

“I know that I can, at least sprint now.”

That's an attribute which will be particularly important heading into Sunday’s stage 1, 110.4km from Glenelg to Aldinga which is expected to be one for the sprinters.v However, beyond that through the puncheurs stage 2 and climbing finale of stage 3, Wollaston is where the GC is expected to be decided and that too is something Wollaston has her eyes on.

"I think it's the type of Tour where I'll just take it day by day,” said Wollaston.

“It's really, really hot out here and I'm not 100% used to that so I'll decide how I'm feeling on the day but I definitely have aspirations to do well in GC for sure."