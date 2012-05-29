Trending

Alison Powers new leader of women's National Racing Calendar

Exergy Tour shuffles standings

Image 1 of 2

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a good ride for seventh.

Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a good ride for seventh.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 2

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tries to bridge up to the break.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tries to bridge up to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

After finishing fifth overall at the inaugural Exergy Tour, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) is the new leader of USA Cycling's women's National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings with 516 points, 63 more than Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon). Neben finished second overall in Idaho to jump from 10th place in the previous standings into second place.

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) remains in third place, 12 points behind Neben and 50 points ahead of Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammate Jade Wilcoxson, who slid from the top spot into fourth place. Moving into fifth place after winning the Exergy Tour is Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), six points behind Wilcoxson and six points ahead of Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top).

Stevens topped the Exergy Tour's general classification by 50 seconds despite not winning any of the four stages nor the prologue. Stevens finished second in the second and fourth stages after placing fifth in the prologue. She also claimed the Queen of the Mountains classification.

In the NRC women's team standings, Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies now owns a 507-point cushion over the new second-place team, Team TIBCO-To the Top, which bumped Exergy Twenty12 down to third place. Exergy Twenty12 trails second place by 32 points, but holds a 44-point edge on NOW and Novartis for MS. Remaining in fifth place is FCS-Rouse p/b Mr. Restore, 398 points out of fourth place and 160 points ahead of sixth-place Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing.

The NRC men's standings are unchanged as there was no an event on the calendar for men. The men return to action for the Nature Valley Grand Prix, June 13-17, in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) remains the leader of the NRC men's standings while his Competitive Cyclist Racing Team tops the NRC men's team standings.

Women's NRC Individual Standings
1Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)516pts
2Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon)453
3Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)441
4Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)391
5Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)385
6Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)379
7Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)300
8Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12)300
9Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS)240
10Claudia Hausler (GreenEdge-AIS)225
11Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)218
12Jasmin Glaesser204
13Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12)178
14Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 12)175
15Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)175
16Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)161
17Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)151
18Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)150
19Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)148
20Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)142
21Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)122
22Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12)121
23Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top)116
24Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)105
25Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)99
26Rachel Neylan99
27Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)97
28Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)94
29Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)94
30Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12)94
31Gillian Carleton91
32Karol-Ann Canuel91
33Maria Calle Williams86
34Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)82
35Fabianna Luperini73
36Flavia Oliveira69
37Trixi Worrack67
38Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)64
39Inga Cilvinaite64
40Tiffany Cromwell59
41Julie Beveridge55
42Maaike Polspoel45
43Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)40
44Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12)40
45Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top)38
46Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)36
47Calle Williams35
48Giorgia Bronzini35
49Kristen Lasasso35
50Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top)32
51Joy McCulloch31
52Katherine Williams30
53Ally Stacher29
54Jessica Cutler27
55Lea Davison27
56Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)27
57Rochelle Gilmore25
58Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)24
59Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)21
60Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek)19
61Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)18
62Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)17
63Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)16
64Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)15
65Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12)15
66Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12)14
67Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)14
68Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)13
69Katie Colclough13
70Kathryn Hunter12
71Scotti Wilborne12
72Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)11
73Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)10
74Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)10
75Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)9
76Heather Logan-Sprenger9
77Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)8
78Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)7
79Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)6
80Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)6
81Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)6
82Pascale Schneider6
83Rikke Preisler6
84Julie Emmerman5
85Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)5
86Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)5
87Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)4
88Amber Gaffney2
89Catherine Johnson2
90Rebecca Werner1

Women's NRC Team Standings
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1314pts
2Team TIBCO/To the Top807
3Exergy Twenty 12775
4NOW and Novartis for MS731
5FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore333
6Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing173
7Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder27
8Landis/Trek19
9Vanderkitten-Focus7
10Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team4

Men's NRC Individual Standings
1Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)681pts
2Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)445
3Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)404
4Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team)332
5Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)278
6Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)271
7Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team)250
8Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)207
9Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling)195
10Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)172
11Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling)152
12Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)147
13Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)146
14Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)145
15Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)145
16Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)145
17Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)142
18Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)140
19Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1)125
20Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)121
21Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)108
22Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)105
23Cameron Wurf99
24Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)98
25Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)96
26Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team)93
27Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)93
28Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare)91
29Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)91
30Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)75
31Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)71
32Juan Esteban Arango71
33Chris Butler67
34Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1)66
35Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)65
36Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare)63
37Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)61
38Luis Enrique Amaran59
39Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)55
40Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)54
41Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)54
42Craig Lewis53
43Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)53
44Robert Britton51
45Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)50
46Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)47
47Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)44
48Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)43
49K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)42
50Julien El Fares (Team Type 1)41
51Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)41
52Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)40
53Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)39
54Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)38
55Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)37
56Brunio Langlois36
57Ignacio Sarabia33
58John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)31
59Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team)31
60Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)30
61Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)30
62Christopher Winn29
63Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike)27
64Tom Last24
65James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team)23
66Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home)23
67Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)21
68Michael Weicht21
69Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)20
70Carlos Lopez20
71Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)19
72Tyler Magner (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)19
73Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)18
74Tanner Putt (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)18
75Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)17
76Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)16
77Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)16
78Marlon Perez15
79David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)14
80Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)13
81Evan Oliphant12
82Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)12
83Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)11
84Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)11
85Arles Castro10
86Hector Rangel10
87James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)10
88Joe Lewis10
89Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1)10
90Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)10
91Weimar Roldan10
92Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)9
93Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)9
94David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)8
95Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)8
96Cameron Peterson7
97Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)6
98Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)6
99Aaron Fillion5
100Ben Hill5
101Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)5
102Connor O'Leary4
103Edwin Avila4
104Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)4
105Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)4
106Austin Allison3
107Chris Winn3
108Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)3
109Pierrick Naud3
110Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)2

Men's NRC Team Standings
1Competitive Cyclist Racing Team1250pts
2Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies799
3Bissell Cycling772
4Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder731
5Bontrager Livestrong Team698
6UnitedHealthcare673
7Team Exergy391
8California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized386
9Team Type 1261
10Jamis/Sutter Home239
11ELBOWZ Racing159
12Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team70
13Hagens Berman Cycling46
14CashCall Mortgage44
15BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team37
16Jelly Belly Cycling Team34
17Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike27
18XO Communications p/b Cisco20
19Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD4