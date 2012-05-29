Alison Powers new leader of women's National Racing Calendar

Image 1 of 2 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis) had a good ride for seventh. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) tries to bridge up to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

After finishing fifth overall at the inaugural Exergy Tour, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) is the new leader of USA Cycling's women's National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings with 516 points, 63 more than Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon). Neben finished second overall in Idaho to jump from 10th place in the previous standings into second place.

Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) remains in third place, 12 points behind Neben and 50 points ahead of Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammate Jade Wilcoxson, who slid from the top spot into fourth place. Moving into fifth place after winning the Exergy Tour is Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), six points behind Wilcoxson and six points ahead of Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top).

Stevens topped the Exergy Tour's general classification by 50 seconds despite not winning any of the four stages nor the prologue. Stevens finished second in the second and fourth stages after placing fifth in the prologue. She also claimed the Queen of the Mountains classification.

In the NRC women's team standings, Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies now owns a 507-point cushion over the new second-place team, Team TIBCO-To the Top, which bumped Exergy Twenty12 down to third place. Exergy Twenty12 trails second place by 32 points, but holds a 44-point edge on NOW and Novartis for MS. Remaining in fifth place is FCS-Rouse p/b Mr. Restore, 398 points out of fourth place and 160 points ahead of sixth-place Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing.

The NRC men's standings are unchanged as there was no an event on the calendar for men. The men return to action for the Nature Valley Grand Prix, June 13-17, in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) remains the leader of the NRC men's standings while his Competitive Cyclist Racing Team tops the NRC men's team standings.

Women's NRC Individual Standings 1 Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) 516 pts 2 Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon) 453 3 Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 441 4 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 391 5 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) 385 6 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 379 7 Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon) 300 8 Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12) 300 9 Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) 240 10 Claudia Hausler (GreenEdge-AIS) 225 11 Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 218 12 Jasmin Glaesser 204 13 Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12) 178 14 Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 12) 175 15 Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon) 175 16 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 161 17 Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 151 18 Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 150 19 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 148 20 Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon) 142 21 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 122 22 Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12) 121 23 Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 116 24 Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 105 25 Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS) 99 26 Rachel Neylan 99 27 Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS) 97 28 Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 94 29 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 94 30 Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12) 94 31 Gillian Carleton 91 32 Karol-Ann Canuel 91 33 Maria Calle Williams 86 34 Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 82 35 Fabianna Luperini 73 36 Flavia Oliveira 69 37 Trixi Worrack 67 38 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 64 39 Inga Cilvinaite 64 40 Tiffany Cromwell 59 41 Julie Beveridge 55 42 Maaike Polspoel 45 43 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 40 44 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12) 40 45 Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 38 46 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 36 47 Calle Williams 35 48 Giorgia Bronzini 35 49 Kristen Lasasso 35 50 Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 32 51 Joy McCulloch 31 52 Katherine Williams 30 53 Ally Stacher 29 54 Jessica Cutler 27 55 Lea Davison 27 56 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 27 57 Rochelle Gilmore 25 58 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 24 59 Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 21 60 Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek) 19 61 Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 18 62 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 63 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 16 64 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS) 15 65 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12) 15 66 Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12) 14 67 Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 14 68 Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 69 Katie Colclough 13 70 Kathryn Hunter 12 71 Scotti Wilborne 12 72 Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 11 73 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 74 Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 75 Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 9 76 Heather Logan-Sprenger 9 77 Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 8 78 Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) 7 79 Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 6 80 Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 6 81 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing) 6 82 Pascale Schneider 6 83 Rikke Preisler 6 84 Julie Emmerman 5 85 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder) 5 86 Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore) 5 87 Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team) 4 88 Amber Gaffney 2 89 Catherine Johnson 2 90 Rebecca Werner 1

Women's NRC Team Standings 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1314 pts 2 Team TIBCO/To the Top 807 3 Exergy Twenty 12 775 4 NOW and Novartis for MS 731 5 FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore 333 6 Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing 173 7 Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder 27 8 Landis/Trek 19 9 Vanderkitten-Focus 7 10 Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team 4

Men's NRC Individual Standings 1 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 681 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) 445 3 Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 404 4 Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 332 5 Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 278 6 Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 271 7 Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 250 8 Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 207 9 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling) 195 10 Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling) 172 11 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling) 152 12 Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy) 147 13 Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 146 14 Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 145 15 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 145 16 Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 145 17 Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 142 18 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling) 140 19 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1) 125 20 Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 121 21 Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 108 22 Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 105 23 Cameron Wurf 99 24 Eric Young (Bissell Cycling) 98 25 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home) 96 26 Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 93 27 Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home) 93 28 Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare) 91 29 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) 91 30 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 75 31 Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 71 32 Juan Esteban Arango 71 33 Chris Butler 67 34 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1) 66 35 Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team) 65 36 Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare) 63 37 Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 61 38 Luis Enrique Amaran 59 39 Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 55 40 Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy) 54 41 Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 54 42 Craig Lewis 53 43 Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) 53 44 Robert Britton 51 45 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) 50 46 Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing) 47 47 Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 44 48 Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 43 49 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling) 42 50 Julien El Fares (Team Type 1) 41 51 Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 41 52 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) 40 53 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 39 54 Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing) 38 55 Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 37 56 Brunio Langlois 36 57 Ignacio Sarabia 33 58 John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) 31 59 Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 31 60 Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling) 30 61 Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 30 62 Christopher Winn 29 63 Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike) 27 64 Tom Last 24 65 James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team) 23 66 Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home) 23 67 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 21 68 Michael Weicht 21 69 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 20 70 Carlos Lopez 20 71 Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1) 19 72 Tyler Magner (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 19 73 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 18 74 Tanner Putt (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 18 75 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 17 76 Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 77 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling) 16 78 Marlon Perez 15 79 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 14 80 Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 13 81 Evan Oliphant 12 82 Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy) 12 83 Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing) 11 84 Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 11 85 Arles Castro 10 86 Hector Rangel 10 87 James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 10 88 Joe Lewis 10 89 Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1) 10 90 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing) 10 91 Weimar Roldan 10 92 Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco) 9 93 Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 9 94 David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling) 8 95 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team) 8 96 Cameron Peterson 7 97 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 6 98 Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) 6 99 Aaron Fillion 5 100 Ben Hill 5 101 Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team) 5 102 Connor O'Leary 4 103 Edwin Avila 4 104 Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team) 4 105 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 4 106 Austin Allison 3 107 Chris Winn 3 108 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 3 109 Pierrick Naud 3 110 Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 2