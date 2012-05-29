Alison Powers new leader of women's National Racing Calendar
Exergy Tour shuffles standings
After finishing fifth overall at the inaugural Exergy Tour, Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) is the new leader of USA Cycling's women's National Racing Calendar (NRC) standings with 516 points, 63 more than Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon). Neben finished second overall in Idaho to jump from 10th place in the previous standings into second place.
Related Articles
Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) remains in third place, 12 points behind Neben and 50 points ahead of Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammate Jade Wilcoxson, who slid from the top spot into fourth place. Moving into fifth place after winning the Exergy Tour is Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), six points behind Wilcoxson and six points ahead of Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO-To the Top).
Stevens topped the Exergy Tour's general classification by 50 seconds despite not winning any of the four stages nor the prologue. Stevens finished second in the second and fourth stages after placing fifth in the prologue. She also claimed the Queen of the Mountains classification.
In the NRC women's team standings, Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies now owns a 507-point cushion over the new second-place team, Team TIBCO-To the Top, which bumped Exergy Twenty12 down to third place. Exergy Twenty12 trails second place by 32 points, but holds a 44-point edge on NOW and Novartis for MS. Remaining in fifth place is FCS-Rouse p/b Mr. Restore, 398 points out of fourth place and 160 points ahead of sixth-place Primal-MapMyRider Women's Racing.
The NRC men's standings are unchanged as there was no an event on the calendar for men. The men return to action for the Nature Valley Grand Prix, June 13-17, in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota.
Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) remains the leader of the NRC men's standings while his Competitive Cyclist Racing Team tops the NRC men's team standings.
|1
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|516
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon)
|453
|3
|Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|441
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|391
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon)
|385
|6
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|379
|7
|Clara Hughes (Specialized-lululemon)
|300
|8
|Kristin Armstrong Savola (Exergy Twenty 12)
|300
|9
|Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS)
|240
|10
|Claudia Hausler (GreenEdge-AIS)
|225
|11
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|218
|12
|Jasmin Glaesser
|204
|13
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty 12)
|178
|14
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty 12)
|175
|15
|Ina Teutenberg (Specialized-lululemon)
|175
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|161
|17
|Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|151
|18
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|150
|19
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|148
|20
|Loren Rowney (Specialized-lululemon)
|142
|21
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|122
|22
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty 12)
|121
|23
|Lindsay Myers (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|116
|24
|Janel Holcomb (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|105
|25
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|99
|26
|Rachel Neylan
|99
|27
|Olivia Dillon (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|97
|28
|Anna Sanders (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|94
|29
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|94
|30
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty 12)
|94
|31
|Gillian Carleton
|91
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel
|91
|33
|Maria Calle Williams
|86
|34
|Lex Albrecht (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|82
|35
|Fabianna Luperini
|73
|36
|Flavia Oliveira
|69
|37
|Trixi Worrack
|67
|38
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|64
|39
|Inga Cilvinaite
|64
|40
|Tiffany Cromwell
|59
|41
|Julie Beveridge
|55
|42
|Maaike Polspoel
|45
|43
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|40
|44
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty 12)
|40
|45
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|38
|46
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|36
|47
|Calle Williams
|35
|48
|Giorgia Bronzini
|35
|49
|Kristen Lasasso
|35
|50
|Veronique Fortin (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|32
|51
|Joy McCulloch
|31
|52
|Katherine Williams
|30
|53
|Ally Stacher
|29
|54
|Jessica Cutler
|27
|55
|Lea Davison
|27
|56
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|27
|57
|Rochelle Gilmore
|25
|58
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
|24
|59
|Rachel Warner (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|21
|60
|Melanie Meyers (Landis/Trek)
|19
|61
|Joanie Caron (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|62
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|63
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|16
|64
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|15
|65
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Exergy Twenty 12)
|15
|66
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty 12)
|14
|67
|Lauren Stephens (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|14
|68
|Anna Barensfeld (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|69
|Katie Colclough
|13
|70
|Kathryn Hunter
|12
|71
|Scotti Wilborne
|12
|72
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|11
|73
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|74
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|10
|75
|Amy McGuire (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|9
|76
|Heather Logan-Sprenger
|9
|77
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|8
|78
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|7
|79
|Cara Gillis (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|6
|80
|Jackie Kurth (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|6
|81
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing)
|6
|82
|Pascale Schneider
|6
|83
|Rikke Preisler
|6
|84
|Julie Emmerman
|5
|85
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder)
|5
|86
|Mary Maroon (FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore)
|5
|87
|Leah Guloien (Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|88
|Amber Gaffney
|2
|89
|Catherine Johnson
|2
|90
|Rebecca Werner
|1
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1314
|pts
|2
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|807
|3
|Exergy Twenty 12
|775
|4
|NOW and Novartis for MS
|731
|5
|FCS/ Rouse p/b Mr Restore
|333
|6
|Primal/MapMyRider Women's Racing
|173
|7
|Team Kenda p/b Gear Grinder
|27
|8
|Landis/Trek
|19
|9
|Vanderkitten-Focus
|7
|10
|Colavita-ESPNW Pro Cycling Team
|4
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|681
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare)
|445
|3
|Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|404
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|332
|5
|Phillip Gaimon (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|278
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|271
|7
|Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|250
|8
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|207
|9
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Cycling)
|195
|10
|Christopher Baldwin (Bissell Cycling)
|172
|11
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Cycling)
|152
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (Team Exergy)
|147
|13
|Shawn Milne (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|146
|14
|Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|145
|15
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|145
|16
|Michael Friedman (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|145
|17
|Andrew Jacques-Maynes (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|142
|18
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Cycling)
|140
|19
|Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1)
|125
|20
|Nathaniel English (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|121
|21
|Alexander Candelario (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|108
|22
|Jesse Anthony (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|105
|23
|Cameron Wurf
|99
|24
|Eric Young (Bissell Cycling)
|98
|25
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|96
|26
|Ian Boswell (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|93
|27
|Tyler Wren (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|93
|28
|Jeffry Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|91
|29
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare)
|91
|30
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|75
|31
|Andrew Bajadali (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|71
|32
|Juan Esteban Arango
|71
|33
|Chris Butler
|67
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1)
|66
|35
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)
|65
|36
|Benjamin Day (UnitedHealthcare)
|63
|37
|Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|61
|38
|Luis Enrique Amaran
|59
|39
|Tom Zirbel (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|55
|40
|Andres Diaz Corales (Team Exergy)
|54
|41
|Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|54
|42
|Craig Lewis
|53
|43
|Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing)
|53
|44
|Robert Britton
|51
|45
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|50
|46
|Heath Blackgrove (ELBOWZ Racing)
|47
|47
|Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|44
|48
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|43
|49
|K Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|42
|50
|Julien El Fares (Team Type 1)
|41
|51
|Michael Creed (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|41
|52
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|40
|53
|Luca Damiani (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|39
|54
|Eric Marcotte (ELBOWZ Racing)
|38
|55
|Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|37
|56
|Brunio Langlois
|36
|57
|Ignacio Sarabia
|33
|58
|John Murphy (Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder)
|31
|59
|Josh Atkins (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|31
|60
|Carter Jones (Bissell Cycling)
|30
|61
|Marsh Cooper (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|30
|62
|Christopher Winn
|29
|63
|Coulton Hartick (Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike)
|27
|64
|Tom Last
|24
|65
|James Oram (Bontrager Livestrong Team)
|23
|66
|Petrus Van Dijk (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|23
|67
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|21
|68
|Michael Weicht
|21
|69
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|20
|70
|Carlos Lopez
|20
|71
|Javier Megias Leal (Team Type 1)
|19
|72
|Tyler Magner (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|19
|73
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|18
|74
|Tanner Putt (BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|18
|75
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|17
|76
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|77
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|16
|78
|Marlon Perez
|15
|79
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|14
|80
|Chad Haga (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|13
|81
|Evan Oliphant
|12
|82
|Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
|12
|83
|Christian Helmig (ELBOWZ Racing)
|11
|84
|Keck Baker (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|11
|85
|Arles Castro
|10
|86
|Hector Rangel
|10
|87
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|10
|88
|Joe Lewis
|10
|89
|Kiel Reijnen (Team Type 1)
|10
|90
|Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ Racing)
|10
|91
|Weimar Roldan
|10
|92
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|9
|93
|Menso De jong (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|9
|94
|David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|8
|95
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|8
|96
|Cameron Peterson
|7
|97
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|6
|98
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|6
|99
|Aaron Fillion
|5
|100
|Ben Hill
|5
|101
|Jeff Perrin (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team)
|5
|102
|Connor O'Leary
|4
|103
|Edwin Avila
|4
|104
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|4
|105
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|106
|Austin Allison
|3
|107
|Chris Winn
|3
|108
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|3
|109
|Pierrick Naud
|3
|110
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|2
|1
|Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
|1250
|pts
|2
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|799
|3
|Bissell Cycling
|772
|4
|Kenda 5 Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder
|731
|5
|Bontrager Livestrong Team
|698
|6
|UnitedHealthcare
|673
|7
|Team Exergy
|391
|8
|California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|386
|9
|Team Type 1
|261
|10
|Jamis/Sutter Home
|239
|11
|ELBOWZ Racing
|159
|12
|Juwi Solar Elite Cycling Team
|70
|13
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|46
|14
|CashCall Mortgage
|44
|15
|BMC Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|37
|16
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|34
|17
|Athletix Cycling Benefiting Globalbike
|27
|18
|XO Communications p/b Cisco
|20
|19
|Astellas Oncology Cycling Team p/b ABD
|4
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy