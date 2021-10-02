Alison Jackson heads into Paris-Roubaix Femmes with Liv contract extension

Alison Jackson has extended her contract with Liv Racing for another season, with the team announcing ahead of the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes that they would be keeping the dual Canadian champion in the squad at least through till the end of 2023.

Jackson, 32, is one of the team’s key riders on the cobbles Saturday, alongside Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky who is leaving to join SD Worx in 2022. Even though the season isn’t over yet, 2021 has been one of the most successful of Jackson’s career. The rider has added a stage victory at the Simac Ladies Tour to her two Canadian titles, as well as a stage podium and points classification win at the Ladies Tour of Norway.

“It is clear that Liv Racing is a good environment for me,” said Jackson in a team statement. “I believe that a happy heart helps the legs feel a little bit stronger. The season isn’t over yet, but I’m already looking forward to riding with the team next year and building on what we have now to accomplish more goals in 2022.”

Along with Jackson, it has already been announced that Jeanne Korevaar and Sabrina Stultiens are staying on, though Pauliena Rooijakkers will be heading to Canyon-SRAM in 2022. There will also be a couple of fresh, but well-known faces, joining in management roles.

Former double-world champion Giorgia Bronzini, who has been at Trek-Segafredo, moves into a new sports director's role at Liv Racing in 2022 alongside another addition, Wim Stroetinga who will shift into a role as sports director and performance manager.

Jackson – who showed how strong her form is ahead of Paris-Roubaix Femmes by securing sixth place while racing with her national team in the road race at the World Championships – said her move to Liv Racing at the start of the year had been a good decision.

“I am very happy to have extended my contract with Liv Racing,” said Jackson. “It was a good fit, straight away when I came on the team at the beginning of the year. I have had a lot of fun with the riders. And it is very pleasant and easy to work with the team management. They do everything to make me as successful as possible."