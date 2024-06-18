Alice Wood races British Road Nationals in final pro season before retirement

By
published

Human Powered Health rider to end road career at conclusion of 2024

Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 05/06/2024 - Cycling - UCI Women's World Tour - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Women Preview - Holiday Inn Chester West, Mold, Wales - Alice Wood of Team Human Powered Health
Alice Wood of Team Human Powered Health prior to the start at 2024 Tour of Britain Women (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Alice Wood (née Barnes) will bow out as a professional cyclist at the end of the 2024 road season, with her final competition on home soil coming this week at the British National Road Championships in North Yorkshire. 

The 28-year-old from Oxford raced on the road for three teams across nine seasons, most of that time on the Women’s WorldTour, first with Canyon-SRAM and then Human Powered Health

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations.