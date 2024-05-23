Alexey Vermeulen still aiming for Life Time GP overall despite missing Unbound

After US Pro road nationals, Vermeulen will miss prestigious gravel race for his brother's wedding

Alexey Vermeulen (Enve / Factor) leads Gavin Hlady (Aevolo) as they joined forces at the top of the second-to-last climb and worked together to close the gap to the lead group
Alexey Vermeulen (Enve / Factor) leads Gavin Hlady (Aevolo) as they joined forces at the top of the second-to-last climb and worked together to close the gap to the lead group (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

For the past two years, Alexey Vermeulen has been second in the Life Time Grand Prix to Keegan Swenson twice – by 13 points in 2022 and just six in 2023. This season he's come second to Swenson again in the opening race at the Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL.

However, next week at the Unbound Gravel 200, the second stop of the Grand Prix, Vermeulen will miss the main event, as duty calls with his brother's wedding taking place for the same June weekend. He still has hopes of finally landing atop the final standings of the seven-race, off-road series.

