Alexandr Pliuschin signs for Sky Dive Dubai

Image 1 of 4 Moldovan champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Alexandr Pliuschin (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 The logo for the Tour of Dubai which will be run in 2014 (Image credit: AP/La Presse)

Moldovan Alexandr Pliuschin had a disappointing season with new team IAM Cycling in 2013, but is hoping to turn it around when he moves on to new UAE team Sky Dive Dubai. The United Arab Emirates continental outfit is yet to finalise its squad for next season but has targeted the inaugural Tour of Dubai in February as a likely season goal.

In an interview with Café Roubaix, Pliuschin stated that he had moved on from IAM after rumours had linked him to the new squad. For Pliuschin, 2014’s objectives are simple. "Objectives? To realize what I didn’t in 2013: winning races, that’s what cycling is about," Pliuschin said.

Pliuschin previously raced with AG2R La Mondiale and Katusha, and spent a year with the Leopard Trek Continental team in 2012 before joining IAM for 2013. Having been victorious at the 2007 U23 Tour of Flanders, Pliuschin has yet to taste a win at a professional level besides the national road championships which he has won four times.

It is expected that Sky Dive Dubai team will comprise predominately of local riders with only six foreign riders rumoured to be joining.