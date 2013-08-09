United Arab Emirates set to launch UCI Continental team

Image 1 of 5 Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) (Image credit: Moad Sultan) Image 2 of 5 The UAE finished the day with a podium position (Image credit: Moad Sultan) Image 3 of 5 Yousef Mirza Banihammad (UAE) corners (Image credit: Moad Sultan) Image 4 of 5 The UAE riders were keen to make an impression at home (Image credit: Moad Sultan) Image 5 of 5 A UAE rider gets his head down as he attacks (Image credit: Moad Sultan)

As cycling continues to grow in the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates will register a UCI Continental team for 2014 according to reports.

Sky Dive Dubai is set to launch next season with 18 riders – six of which will be plucked from local omnisport club Al Ahli, while six others will be chosen from the Arab country, says a report on DirectVelo. The remainder of the roster will come from an international selection.

Former national road champion, Yousif Mirza, finalist in the points race at the 2012 UCI Track World Championships, and Mohammed Al Murawwi are said to have been approached for the squad.

The United Arab Emirates Cycling Federation has been in existence since 1974.

The majority of the team's calendar will focus on Asia with Europe to feature to a lesser extent.

The inaugural edition of the Dubai Tour will take place from February 5 – 8, 2014, with Sky Dive Dubai hopeful of a start. The new race is organised by the Dubai Sports Council in association with RCS Sport. Looking further ahead, the federation is hopeful of being able to compete at the UCI Road World Champions with a start sometime in the next three years