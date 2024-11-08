Vincenzo Albanese leaves Arkéa-B&B Hotels early for EF Education-EasyPost

Italian the second under-contract rider to exit embattled French team

Vincenzo Albanese
Vincenzo Albanese (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of the Arkéa-B&B Hotels team continues to be uncertain as a second rider under contract for 2025 has opted to move to a different team. EF Education-EasyPost announced the arrival of Vincenzo Albanese from the French team.

Last month, Clément Champoussin exited his contract early to sign with Astana Qazaqstan, now Albanese has made a similar move.

