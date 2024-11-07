EF Education-EasyPost snap up Madis Mihkels from Intermarché-Wanty

Estonian Classics talent one of the top riders on the market

EF Education-EasyPost announced the signing of Estonian Madis Mihkels on Thursday. The 21-year-old had a strong start in his two neo-pro seasons with Intermarché-Wanty with numerous top-10 results including at Paris-Roubaix.

"I am super happy with this move," Mihkels said in a press release. "It is the right next step for me to make as a cyclist. EF Education-EasyPost looks like a team with a great environment and atmosphere between the riders and the staff. I'm really looking forward to next season."

