Alex Dowsett set for World Hour Record attempt in November

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) is set to make an attempt at taking back the World Hour Record on November 3 in Mexico.

The Briton, who rides for Israel Start-Up Nation, held the record for a month in 2015 having become the seventh man to make an attempt since the UCI unified the Hour Record classifications in 2014. His distance of 52.937 kilometres was surpassed by Bradley Wiggins. The current record is held by Victor Campenaerts at 55.089 kilometres.

Dowsett is set to make his attempt at altitude in the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, the scene of several men's and women's attempts, including Campenaerts' current record.

"When I took the record in 2015, we rode enough to break the record, but I knew I had more in the tank at the end which was frustrating given the work put in by everyone," Dowsett said in a press release issued by the UCI.

"Last year's attempt was derailed when I contracted COVID-19 but the same reasons for wanting to do it are all still there. I want to see what I’m capable of and it’s an event I just really love and feel privileged to have the opportunity to take on again.

"In terms of difficulty I know the bar has been set extremely high by Victor. It’s going to be a very big ask but I think I’m capable. The biggest hurdle this time with it being in Mexico will be the altitude.

"Being at altitude the power output required will be lower than at sea level because of the thin air, but it’s not all plain sailing as the thin air also brings a tougher environment for breathing. We think in the end it should be more beneficial than detrimental to be at altitude."

Dowsett was set to make an attempt in Manchester in December last year but was forced to postpone his ride after contracting COVID-19 in mid-November. This year on the road the 33-year-old completed his second season with Israel Start-Up Nation, helping his team to a time trial win at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali along the way before ending his campaign at the CRO Tour.



His new attempt is part of a renewed spate of interest in the Hour Record. At the end of September Joscelin Lowden broke the women's record with a distance of 48.405 kilometres, while Dan Bigham broke Wiggins' national record with a distance of 54.723 kilometres. World time trial champion Filippo Ganna has also expressed interest in an attempt sometime in 2022.