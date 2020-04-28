Alchemy's potent new e-Ronin gravel bike

Alchemy has added an e-bike to its gravel bike portfolio. The Coloradoan boutique bicycle brand is celebrated for its custom geometry and inhouse carbon-fibre structures and has now added its first battery-assisted frame.

Gravel bikers who desire pedal-assistance for clocking outrageous mileages, now have the option of Alchemy’s e-Ronin.

Evolved from the brand’s Ronin gravel bike frame, Alchemy has added an easily detachable lithium-ion battery pack and placed an e-drive unit in the bottom bracket. This allows riders the choice of pedalling the e-Ronin as a conventional gravel bike or slotting in the battery and reducing energy fatigue on a long ride.

Alchemy’s e-Ronin features a larger diameter bottom tube to house the 250Wh battery pack and a larger bottom bracket for the motor, both components being sourced from German e-bike power- and drivetrain specialist, Fazua.

Enabling the e-Ronin to run as a conventional drivetrain gravel bike, it can completely decouple from the Fazua Evation e-Drive system, therefore running as a virtually zero-drag bicycle.

The e-Ronin frame is designed and constructed to counter gravel road buzz and allow generous tyre choices. With a 27.2mm seatpost, there is some structural compliance engineered into the frame’s composite structure and tubing profile.

Alchemy has also certified that its e-Ronin will roll up to 700c x 45mm or 650b x 2.1-inch tyres. This allows owners to choose more volume and grip, or a lower rotating mass and superior mud-clearance, for winter riding.

With all its battery and drive technology in place, the e-Ronin weighs 12.7kg. Alchemy is marketing the e-Ronin in five frame sizes (52 to 61cm) and a variety of build options.

A frame-only e-Ronin will set you back $6,499. The Shimano GRX build prices at $8,499, whilst a Dura-Ace Di2 or SRAM Red AXS e-Ronin, with Enve wheels and finishing kit, is set to retail for $12,499.

Riders can opt for custom geometry, which adds an additional $1,000 to the pricing.