Alchemy's potent new e-Ronin gravel bike
Alchemy is a proudly American carbon-fibre frame builder, with a new electric gravel bike offering
Alchemy has added an e-bike to its gravel bike portfolio. The Coloradoan boutique bicycle brand is celebrated for its custom geometry and inhouse carbon-fibre structures and has now added its first battery-assisted frame.
Gravel bikers who desire pedal-assistance for clocking outrageous mileages, now have the option of Alchemy’s e-Ronin.
Evolved from the brand’s Ronin gravel bike frame, Alchemy has added an easily detachable lithium-ion battery pack and placed an e-drive unit in the bottom bracket. This allows riders the choice of pedalling the e-Ronin as a conventional gravel bike or slotting in the battery and reducing energy fatigue on a long ride.
Alchemy’s e-Ronin features a larger diameter bottom tube to house the 250Wh battery pack and a larger bottom bracket for the motor, both components being sourced from German e-bike power- and drivetrain specialist, Fazua.
Enabling the e-Ronin to run as a conventional drivetrain gravel bike, it can completely decouple from the Fazua Evation e-Drive system, therefore running as a virtually zero-drag bicycle.
The e-Ronin frame is designed and constructed to counter gravel road buzz and allow generous tyre choices. With a 27.2mm seatpost, there is some structural compliance engineered into the frame’s composite structure and tubing profile.
Alchemy has also certified that its e-Ronin will roll up to 700c x 45mm or 650b x 2.1-inch tyres. This allows owners to choose more volume and grip, or a lower rotating mass and superior mud-clearance, for winter riding.
With all its battery and drive technology in place, the e-Ronin weighs 12.7kg. Alchemy is marketing the e-Ronin in five frame sizes (52 to 61cm) and a variety of build options.
A frame-only e-Ronin will set you back $6,499. The Shimano GRX build prices at $8,499, whilst a Dura-Ace Di2 or SRAM Red AXS e-Ronin, with Enve wheels and finishing kit, is set to retail for $12,499.
Riders can opt for custom geometry, which adds an additional $1,000 to the pricing.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy