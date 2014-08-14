Alaphilippe continues upward trajectory at Tour de l'Ain

Image 1 of 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: OPQS/Tim de Waele) Image 2 of 3 Adam Blythe team NFTO wins the RideLondon Classic ahead of Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 3 U23 men's podium in Hoogerheide: Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium), 2nd; Wietse Bosmans (Belgium), 1st; Julian Alaphilippe (France), 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

When Dave Brailsford spoke a couple of days before the start of the Tour de France about his desire to win the race with a French rider, he said he’d been impressed by several very familiar names including Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet. Brailsford also mentioned another less renowned Frenchman who had caught his eye, and over the past few days Julian Alaphilippe has demonstrated why.



