AIGCP has no confidence in UCI leadership

The AIGCP (Association International des Groupes Cyclistes Professionels) held its annual spring meeting in Paris on Friday, voting on a number of key issues within the sport but in a damning indictment for the UCI, it was unanimously agreed that its members have no confidence in the current leadership of cycling's governing body.

The AIGCP has long argued for wealth-sharing within the sport and this was once again a talking point. Cycling is the second most-watched sport on television in Europe and the association believes that broadcaster's profits need to flow back to the teams.

In a release sent to Cyclingnews, the details of Friday's ballot were revealed with members voting that:

"Professional teams, representing 2,000 employees and 321 million Euros per year, are the biggest economical driving force in professional cycling and are currently under-represented in the decision-making process pertinent to the sport of professional cycling.

"The continued development of the sport of professional cycling will only take place if all stakeholders - including teams - have a fair and equal say in the decision-making process on items including (but not limited to) the continued discussion on effective two-way radio communication, the rules on equipment, participation in races, and sporting value evaluation. The AIGCP believes that all of these items need additional collaboration from the teams.

"While the AIGCP respects the hard work of the UCI and shares its ultimate goal of bettering the sport of professional cycling, at this moment it does not have confidence in its current leadership."

Despite the Association's outright belief that drastic change is needed within cycling, it did wish to make clear that on-going debate between the UCI and teams is healthy for the sport.

"The AIGCP teams will continue to defend their interest, the rider's interest, and the interest of their sponsors, to help ensure stability and sustainability in the sport of professional cycling."