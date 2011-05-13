AIGCP responds to leaked list

The peloton turns onto the finishing straight. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The AIGCP (International Association of Professional Cycling Groups) has responded to an article published by French newspaper L'Equipe revealing the a list of all riders participating in the 2010 Tour de France and their ranking by the UCI regarding suspicion of doping.

While the AIGCP supports targeted testing as a means detect doping, the organisation considers the leaking of confidential medical information "extremely damaging". The organisation released a statement in which it detailed its reasons why the publication of the document is counterproductive:

"1. The whole point of the biological passport, which we support, is to help put blood values in context. While it is correct to focus on athletes with unusual blood values, that focus can prove an athlete's guilt as well as confirm their innocence. The release of this information does not provide that context.

2. Levels of targeting occur due to performances, not just blood values. The UCI informed the teams of this in Geneva. So, a rider may have a higher index simply because they are riding unusually well, and not because of any hematological parameter. So, being “targeted” is not necessarily indicative of doping.

3. Blood values can fluctuate due to many different factors, for example- illness and bruising from a crash. The leak of this confidential medical information leaves the interpretation of those values open to the whole world, instead of in the hands of the experts.

4. The release of this information not only damages the reputation of the innocent, but potentially provides the ability for others to avoid detection."

Additionally, the AIGCP stated their dissatisfaction with the lack of security by anti-doping officials.

"This breach in security should not and will not be tolerated by the teams and athletes," the AIGCP said. "The firm expectation of the AIGCP is that the UCI will determine who is responsible for this egregious breach of confidentiality and that the responsible party will be dealt with immediately and appropriately."