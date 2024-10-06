After abandoning Giro dell’Emilia due to debris in eye Remco Evenepoel targets Coppa Bernocchi

By
published

'Things didn’t go as planned for us in Emilia but that’s cycling, and this only motivates us even more for Monday' says sports director Bramati

VIGNOLA ITALY OCTOBER 05 Detailed view of Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 107th Giro dellEmilia 2024 a 2153km one day race from Vignola to Bologna San Luca 267m on October 05 2024 in Vignola Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) at the start of a rainy Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently crowned Time Trial World and double Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel will be lining up at the Coppa Bernocchi on Monday looking to repeat his victory at the one-day Italian race, in the lead-up for the final European WorldTour race of the season, Il Lombardia next weekend. 

After being active early in the prestigious Giro dell’Emilia yesterday, the Soudal-QuickStep rider initiated the move that was countered by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) who then took off for a longe-range solo flyer to victory. Surprisingly, Evenepoel who seemed to be the most likely rider to challenge the world champion, pulled out of the race with around 25km to go. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 