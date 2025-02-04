Filippo Ganna snatches Strava KOM from Remco Evenepoel in show of early-season form

Italian bets the Belgian by a second on the Tarbena climb to Rates before season debut at Étoile de Bessèges

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
Filippo Ganna has taken a prestigious Strava record from Remco Evenepoel in a show of form as he prepares for his 2025 season debut at the Étoile de Bessèges in France on Wednesday. 

Ganna has three major goals for 2025: Milan-San Remo, Pars-Roubaix and a stage at the Tour de France. 

