African Wildlife Safaris and OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling announce Herald Sun teams

Image 1 of 4 Rhys Gillett (African Wildlife Safaris) takes the stage finish at Great Lake (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 2 of 4 Thomas Rabou (OCBC SG) and Miyataka Shimizu (BS Anchor) tried to escape until two laps to go (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 The 2014 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team kit (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com) Image 4 of 4 The OCBC Singapore team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the start of the 2014 Jayco Herald Sun Tour less than one week away, two more teams have confirmed their participation and teams for the 2.1 race. Having successfully applied for a UCI Continental license, African Wildlife Safaris have announced a strong team six man team who are all under 26-years of age.

Having claimed the KOM at the 2013 Australian national cycling championships, 23-year-old Rhys Gillet will be looking at the final stage to Arthur’s Seat as a possible victory. Joining Gillet is up and coming talent Nathan Elliot, Shaun O’Callaghan, Jeremy Cameron and the Spencer brothers, Jason and Trevor.

Jason Spencer is the eldest member of the team at 25-years-old and is the 2013 Victorian road race champion. The young team are looking to learn from their experiences racing against the high pedigree field as they look to capitalise upon the opportunities afforded to Continental teams and expand their racing into Asia.

The OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team are sending an experienced squad down under with an international flair including the 2010 Tour of California KOM jersey winner, Thomas Rabou who is in his second season with the team. Five of the teams riders who will take place in the race, are currently taking riding the New Zealand Cycle Classic in preparation for next week. Joining the team in Australia will be 23-year-old Choon Huat Goh.

The full OCBC team for the Herald Sun Tour is Australian Cameron Bayly, New Zealander Rico Rogers, 2011 Tour of Indonesia champion Eric Sheppard and Ying Hon Ronald Yeung from Hong Kong, Rabou and Goh.