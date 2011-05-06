Aerts to continue his career despite heart problems

Mario Aerts could have another go in the early breakaway (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

Mario Aerts has started training again and will continue his cycling career, despite on going heart problems. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

He was scheduled to undergo cardiac surgery last week, but it was cancelled. However, doctors said that the condition would not prevent him from continuing his athletic career.

"I admit that I have difficulties with the diagnosis,” the 36-year-old told Het Nieuwsblad. “But last week I thought about it all and finally decided to continue racing.”

It was not necessarily a popular decision. “Many people around me said I was crazy and advised me to stop, but I didn't.”

Aerts trained again on Thursday for the first time and said “It felt good.” His biggest fear now is that he will have to miss this year's Tour de France. “I don't think my fitness will build up fast enough.”