No heart operation for Aerts after all

Further examinations have shown heart arrhythmia harmless

Mario Aerts could have another go in the early breakaway

(Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Mario Aerts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian rider Mario Aerts will not have to undergo heart surgery after all. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider underwent electrophysiological testing on Wednesday, and it was shown that his cardiac disorders were no threat to his life nor the practice of top level cycling.

