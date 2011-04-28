No heart operation for Aerts after all
Further examinations have shown heart arrhythmia harmless
Belgian rider Mario Aerts will not have to undergo heart surgery after all. The Omega Pharma-Lotto rider underwent electrophysiological testing on Wednesday, and it was shown that his cardiac disorders were no threat to his life nor the practice of top level cycling.
