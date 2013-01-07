Adidas unveil new British Cycling team kit

Image 1 of 3 Sir Chris Hoy in the new British Cycling/Adidas team kit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 3 Sir Chris Hoy in the new British Cycling/Adidas team kit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 3 The new British Cycling/Adidas team kit (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Adidas have announced the new British Cycling kit for the 2013/14 season, with the all-new clothing marking a fresh chapter in a brand partnership that's spanned more than seven years.

Adidas claim that the new kit is the most innovative to date, with a design that combines the aerodynamic properties of time trial skinsuits with the comfort of elite stage race jerseys. Much of the range has already been subject to intense testing over the past two years, in the UCI WorldTour peloton.

Aesthetically, the kit features all the elements of the Union Jack in a fresh wraparound design. Although it isn't obvious from the pictures, we've been told that certain parts of the design are also reflective, to aid visibility.

A key feature within the new kit is the 'bolero', which Adidas state is a one-piece aerodynamic leading edge that acts in the same way as the front of an airplane wing to deliver maximum efficiency and speed. This special edge is situated around the full zip on the jersey, and is also present halfway up the thigh on the team shorts.

A replica clothing lineup has been announced so that fans can copy their idols' look. Adidas will be officially launching the kit at the London Bike Show on 18 January.