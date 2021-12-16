Adidas adds The Indoor Cycling Shoes to its ever-growing cycling shoe collection

Adidas just released a pair of indoor cycling shoes, and have rather inventively named them The Indoor Cycling Shoes. Just in case you were wondering, they’re cycling shoes specifically designed for indoor cycling, and we imagine they’re vying for a spot on our list of the best indoor cycling shoes. How many more times can I say ‘indoor cycling shoes’ in a paragraph? I think I’ve reached my limit.

Adidas has recently returned to cycling in a big way, first with the launch of the Velosamba, an SPD version of its iconic Samba shoe, followed by its equally imaginatively named The Road Cycling Shoes and The Gravel Cycling Shoes. Now the sporting giant has forayed into the indoor cycling market, just in time for winter (here in the northern hemisphere at least), with the launch of — yes I’ll say it one more time — The Indoor Cycling Shoes.

Adidas' The Indoor Cycling Shoes feature the iconic three-stripe motif on the side (Image credit: Adidas)

Celine Del Genes, General Manager of Adidas Specialist Sports said, “our ambition is to cater to the needs of a rapidly developing new cycling culture by creating accessible high-quality products that empower more people to clip in and ride. The Indoor Cycling Shoes will help cyclists get even more out of such a beautifully intense and rewarding version of the sport, by providing the breathability, comfort and performance in even the most intense sessions.”

Adidas The Indoor Cycling Shoes: design and specification

The Indoor Cycling Shoes are designed to take on what Adidas calls "the uniquely intense demands of indoor cycling". The upper is made from at least 50 per cent recycled materials and is claimed to be lightweight and breathable, with two open mesh windows to enhance ventilation to keep feet cool during high-intensity indoor workouts.

Meanwhile, the fibreglass-reinforced midsole plate aims to lend adequate stiffness for efficient power transfer. It's compatible with a three-bolt SPD-SL cleat, and features heel and toe cups for easier walking, making these suitable for gym spin classes as well as the at-home pain cave.

Finally, the whole thing is secured in place with a hook-and-loop strap closure, including a Velcro strap to enable easy entry and quick adjustments.

Image 1 of 4 The upper is mostly made from recycled materials (Image credit: Adidas) Image 2 of 4 They're compatible with 3-bolt SPD-SL cleats (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 4 There's plenty of ventilation for cooling airflow (Image credit: Adidas) Image 4 of 4 The fibreglass-reinforced midsole plate lends some stiffness for efficient power transfer (Image credit: Adidas)

Pricing and availability

The Indoor Cycling Shoes come in three colour options — black, white and red — all of which feature the brand’s iconic three-stripe motif on the sides. They’re available in sizes UK 6-14, with half-sizes included, and cost £110 / $130 / €130. If you’re still searching for the perfect Christmas gift and know someone who would love a pair of these, maybe these are the ticket.