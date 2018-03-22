Adam Yates out with pelvis fracture following Volta a Catalunya crash

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was diagnosed with a fractured pelvis in scans taken after his crash on Wednesday's stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

The 25-year-old was in the front group in the closing kilometre of the modified stage to Camprondon when there was a stack-up in the bunch. He crashed heavily along with Jordi Simon (Burgos BH) and Daniel Navarro (Cofidis).

According to the Mitchelton-Scott team, Yates consultated with an orthopedic specialist today in Girona and received confirmation that the fracture was stable and no surgery would be required.

"He will take 10 days of complete rest before we conduct another x-ray to confirm the healing process," Team doctor Robbart van Linschoten said in a press release. "At this point, pending results and pain levels, Adam can begin to ride again on the home trainer."

Yates was supporting his brother Simon in Catalunya with both twins eyeing the Tour de France this year.