Adam Yates in total control of the UAE Tour

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) closed in on his first overall title of the year after a commanding and consummate performance on stage 5 of the UAE Tour.

The British climber may not have blown the race apart on the climb of Jebel Hafeet, as he did two days prior, but then such a cavalier approach wasn’t required this time around. Instead, Yates made the most of his rivals’ desires to win the stage – most notably UAE Team Emirates – to keep the pace high and then marked all of his main threats to ensure that he kept his overall race lead.

He gave special attention to UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar when the Slovenian threw down several attacks, but at several points the pair seemed to work together in distancing the chasing duo of Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Team) and David Gaudu (FDJ).

In the end, both Yates and Pogačar ended the stage with what they required – the Slovenian taking a race-saving win for the home team and Yates solidifying his overall lead. With two flat stages remaining, Yates leads Pogačar by 1:01 with Lutsenko at 1:33.

"I felt good. For sure two days ago I got a big advantage but today all I did was stay with other key guys and out of trouble. That's what it is. It's all good," Yates told the media during a concise press conference at the top of the climb.

"Straight from the start we followed the plan and let a small group go up the road and controlled it from there. It got a little nervous with the wind, but the guys looked after me to perfection and delivered me into the bottom of the climb in great position so I could do my thing in the final."

The final two days of the race are destined to end in bunch sprints, but the windy conditions along the coasts could entice teams to form echelons. Mitchelton-Scott have brought plenty of cover to guard their climbing asset in Yates, but they will still need to be attentive in order to see out the win.

"For sure I don't want to lose the lead of this race any time soon. The next two stages are fairly flat, but we'll have to pay attention to the wind," Yates acknowledged.

"Today it was windy and there were a lot of nervous guys, so we'll just have to keep calm. Hopefully in two days' time I'll be here again to comment on the overall victory. It would be nice to get the first win in the first race of the season. I've been training well and the condition is there, so I want to try and win."