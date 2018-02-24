Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Stage 4 highlights - Video

Dennis takes control of the race as Dumoulin suffers mechanical

Rohan Dennis takes the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) claimed stage 4 victory in the Abu Dhabi Tour time trial, moving himself into the overall lead ahead of the final day. The Australian champion had a tidy gap of 14 seconds over second place Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Sky), with BMC's Miles Scotson took third.

Dennis was one of the favourites going into the stage, but his day was made a little bit easier when his biggest rival Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) suffered a puncture out on course. Dennis started the day in the middle of the pack, with a 13-second deficit to race leader Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors).

His time of 14:21 was more than enough to put him into the leader’s red jersey, but he faces a summit finish on the final stage if he wants to keep hold of the jersey on the final day.

