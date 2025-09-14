'A weight off my shoulders' - Tom Pidcock makes his peace with Grand Tours after third place overall in Vuelta a España

Briton says first Grand Tour podium finish 'definitely marking a change in my relationship with these races'

BOLA DEL MUNDO, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 13: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling reacts after the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 20 a 164.8km stage from Robledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada 2253m / #UCIWT / on September 13, 2025 in Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrada, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) speaks to media after stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After five years of trying and five previous participations in Grand Tours, Tom Pidcock recognised that the third place in the Vuelta a España represented the turning point he was looking for in cycling's toughest stage races.

In five previous participations, Pidcock's previous best was 13th in the 2023 Tour de France, although his most memorable moment in earlier Grand Tours undoubtably remains the stage victory on Alpe d'Huez in 2022.

But he managed to bounce back, big time, and his reward this evening will be his first-ever Grand Tour podium and Britain's first in the Vuelta a España since Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) took third in 2020. As Pidcock put it, third "definitely marked a turning point, that's for sure" in his relationship with Grand Tours.

Having made third in the Vuelta a España and in a sense made his peace with Grand Tours as well, Pidcock recognised this does allow him to look forwards as well.

