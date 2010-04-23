A Sagan sequel at Liquigas

Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) kept the green jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Two thumbs up from Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) as he wins stage five at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 An exultant Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas Slovakian sensation Peter Sagan will be joined by brother Juraj after recently extending his contract with the Italian team. He new agreement ends at the conclusion of the 2012 season.

French website cyclismag.com reports that the younger Sagan demanded he be joined by his older brother as part of contract negotiations.

Juraj has ridden for Dukla Merida Trencin, a Slovak continental team, during the past three seasons, the squad for which Peter rode before making his ProTour debut at this year's Santos Tour Down Under.

He impressed in stage five of that event and since then he won stages three and five plus the points classification at Paris-Nice in a performance that put the 20-year-old on the radar of many other ProTour teams.

Meanwhile, for his part, Juraj won last year's GP Boka in Slovakia and took silver in the 2009 Slovakian U23 road race national championship.