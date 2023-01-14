A new season, new team and straight to the podium, but in 2023 Kaden Groves wants more

2022 was a breakthrough year for Kaden Groves, with a Vuelta a España stage included among his three victories. It’s clear, though, that the 24-year-old is looking for even more in 2023, as he makes the shift to Alpecin-Deceuninck.

Even starting the season, in his very first race with his new team, the podium wasn’t enough. Instead, it was the top step that Caleb Ewan stood on in the Schwalbe Classic – the curtain raiser for the Tour Down Under – that he was really after.

“It's not too bad,” Groves told Cyclingnews after stepping onto the podium in third in the Tour Down Under village in central Adelaide. “I'm not super happy with my ride today, but third in the first race of the season and as part of the new team is not too bad.

“I mean, I said yesterday that we're going to have to get to know each other and obviously we're going to make some mistakes this week, getting to know each other and what we need to do as a team and lead out.

“I can't fault the guys. I mean, I was simply out of position, probably in the final, but it's better that we iron out these creases today for next week."

It’s a reaction that makes clear just how high Groves expectations of himself are this season, switching from BikeExchange-Jayco through to Alpecin-Deceuninck

"You've got to be ambitious and I'm here to win. It's the one race to make a mistake in probably,” said Groves of the criterium, which is an entrée to WorldTour event but not actually a part of the Tour Down Under. “But yeah, going forward I think I'm in good enough shape to win this week and I hope to get a win here."

It is not going to be easy though as, while the climb of Willunga hill has been left out of the race this year with stage 4 finishing in the township instead, it doesn’t mean it's short on climbs. Next week’s race will pose challenges such as Corkscrew Road on stage 3 and multiple ascents of Mt Lofty during the stage 5 finale.

“It's a tough edition this year,” Groves said. “There are no real pure sprint stages which I think suits me but we really have got to see where the legs are at and today I think was a good opener.

“And I'm thinking that along the Willunga stage will be good. But Caleb is obviously in really good shape ... and obviously, guys like Mathews are here.”

Michael Matthews was a teammate last year, and his former team have brought out a strong group for Australia’s only WorldTour stage race, with Simon Yates also on hand to add climbing power to the team if Grand Tour riders like Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) and Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) turn up the pressure on the climbs.

Though Groves is now on a new squad, he is clear that it wasn’t a matter of leaving the Australian team, who last year signed Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen, but running towards an opportunity.

“I cannot say a bad thing about Team BikeExchange at all as they developed me into the rider I am now,” Groves said.

In 2023 Groves said he would be targeting a full WorldTour calendar, more or less, including races like Tirreno-Adriatico, Volta a Catalunya and the Giro d'Italia as his Grand Tour for the year, his second ever after starting with the Vuelta in 2022 and taking a stage victory on his debut.

"For sure I’ll be chasing wins this season where I can and with a fantastic strong team around me with that sprint focus and a really dedicated lead out behind me I believe I can have a really good year.”