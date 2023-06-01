'A new adventure awaits' - Emily Batty retires from professional racing

Emily Batty announced her retirement from a successful professional racing career in cross-country mountain biking that included securing the bronze medal at the World Championships in Nové Mesto (2016) and Lenzerheide (2018).

Batty represented Canada twice at the Olympic Games in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016), where she finished fourth behind bronze medallist and compatriot Catharine Pendrel.

Batty is from Brooklin, Ontario and started racing at 13 years old. She is a nine-time national champion and has raced for teams Trek World Racing and Subaru Trek and, most recently, under sponsors Canyon and Red Bull.

In a heartfelt message to her sponsors and supporters, Batty reflected on her accomplishments, setbacks and what's next in her career.

Dear fans, supporters, and cherished friends,

Today marks a new journey that fills me with nostalgia and anticipation. With mixed emotions, I announce my retirement from professional mountain biking. As I reflect upon my incredible career, I am grateful for the remarkable experiences, victories, and connections that have shaped me into the person I am today.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest appreciation to all of you—my dedicated fans and supporters. You have been the driving force behind my accomplishments, the wind beneath my wings. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have propelled me to reach the heights I had dreamt of. Whether cheering me on from the sidelines or engaging with me through the digital realm, your presence has made this journey genuinely remarkable.

I will forever cherish the memories of standing on the World Cup podiums and representing Canada at two Olympic Games—a testament to the countless hours of training, sacrifice, and sheer determination. To finish twice third overall in the World Cup series and have graced the World Cup podium 17+ times is an achievement that will forever fill my heart with pride. The bronze medals at the World Championships in 2016 and 2018, the fourth-place finish at the

Olympics in Rio, and the 9+ Canadian Nationals Championships victories have all become indelible milestones intricately woven into the fabric of my personal story.

Throughout my journey as a professional athlete and someone who's had the opportunity to experience the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows, I have come to appreciate that success extends beyond medals. The true essence of my experience lies in the invaluable lessons learned, the memorable encounters, and the moments of personal growth that arise when confronting challenges head-on.

I frequently look back at my first Olympics and representing Canada in London 2012 despite breaking my collarbone three days before the event. It holds a special place in my heart. The rollercoaster experience of pushing through the pain, finishing on the lead lap, and defying the odds remains a testament to the resilience and unwavering spirit of the character as an athlete.

Looking back on that incredible journey, I am filled with immense pride, knowing I gave it my all despite the challenges.

As I reflect on all these moments, I am reminded that the core of life's meaning and purpose lies not in pursuing medals and achievements but in the journey of self-improvement through unwavering dedication to our craft, experiences, and skill advancement. It is a testament to our character, reflecting who we are and what we strive for, and how this transformation unfolds beautifully, leading us to become enlightened and better versions of ourselves.

Every triumph, setback, and connection made throughout this extraordinary journey has molded me into the person standing before you today. As I embark on this new chapter, I carry the invaluable lessons, profound friendships, and unwavering support from those who have stood by my side. I am grateful for the chance to contribute to the sport's evolution and pave the way for future generations of athletes fueled by resilience and passion.

Collaborating and being supported by extraordinary brands has been an honour beyond words.

Their unwavering support and belief in my abilities have amplified my accomplishments and helped me make a lasting impact within the industry. I am genuinely grateful for the opportunities they provided, the partnerships we cultivated and continue to cultivate.

But beyond the medals, the victories, and the brand affiliations, what has truly touched my soul is the people I have met on this extraordinary journey. Each encounter, whether in person or online, has enriched my life and shaped my perspective. The connections I forged with all of you, my fans and supporters, have been the lifeblood of my motivation. Your energy and passion have fueled my own. Over time, we cultivated a tremendous digital fanbase of nearly 1 million followers worldwide and continue to do so. The unwavering support and growth I've experienced through these digital channels have been precious to me throughout my career, and I am eternally grateful. It has provided me with a platform and a voice to express my true self, showcase the brands I have proudly represented, and share the profound connections I've forged along this extraordinary journey.

As I step away from professional mountain bike racing and embark on a new journey in the sport, I am faced with the excitement and uncertainty that lie ahead. Having dedicated myself to cycling from age 13, the next chapter of my career will undoubtedly be challenging. Yet, I embrace this challenge with open arms and an eager heart. The possibilities are vast, and I am filled with a sense of purpose to explore new avenues, contribute to the sport of cycling in different ways, and continue growing as an individual.

While I may not have all the answers right now, I am brimming with ideas and opportunities that lie in wait. The passion, determination and experiences that fueled my athletic career will undoubtedly propel me forward into this next phase of my life in cycling. I invite you all to join me on this new adventure as I navigate uncharted territories, discover new passions, and seek to impact the sport in new ways.

Thank you, once again, for being a part of this extraordinary ride. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been the driving force behind my success.

With love, gratitude, grace, and an unyielding spirit.

Emily Batty

Career highlights

