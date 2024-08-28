'A horrible dynamic' - George Bennett praises teammates' hard work in massive Vuelta a España breakaway

By
published

New Zealander disappointed at failure to claim stage win but moves into top ten

George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) in the breakaway
George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

George Bennett had nothing but praise for his three teammates' determination to bring home an overly large mass breakaway in stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, but he could not hide his frustration either, at being unable to go for the win.

The 38-man move on stage 11 across the hills of southern Galicia contained no less than four representatives from Israel-Premier Tech: Bennett, Marco Frigo, Matthew Riccitello, and Corbin Strong.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.