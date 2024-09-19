3D-printed titanium to headline Ribble’s new Allroad line

By
published

Aerodynamic titanium courtesy of Additive Layer Manufacturing technology

Ribble Allroad Ti
The Allroad Ti is the latest iteration of the brands all-road bike (Image credit: Ribble)

Back in July, Ribble released its latest bike range in the shape of the Allroad. At the time of launch, the Allroad was available in two different frame options, the SL and the premium SLR. Now there is a third option joining the Allroad range with a titanium frame the latest addition. 

The Allroad Ti combines traditional titanium frame building techniques with a modern twist. The headtube and seat tube clusters are created using a process called additive layer manufacturing (ALM) which is essentially 3D-printing the titanium. This process gives designers far greater creative control over the profiles of these areas allowing for aerodynamic optimisation. 

Alex Hunt