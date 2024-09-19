3D-printed titanium to headline Ribble’s new Allroad line

The Allroad Ti is the latest iteration of the brands all-road bike

Back in July, Ribble released its latest bike range in the shape of the Allroad. At the time of launch, the Allroad was available in two different frame options, the SL and the premium SLR. Now there is a third option joining the Allroad range with a titanium frame the latest addition.

The Allroad Ti combines traditional titanium frame building techniques with a modern twist. The headtube and seat tube clusters are created using a process called additive layer manufacturing (ALM) which is essentially 3D-printing the titanium. This process gives designers far greater creative control over the profiles of these areas allowing for aerodynamic optimisation.

Jamie Burrow, head of product at Ribble said, “The Allroad Ti project has been an opportunity to push the boundaries of what is possible with titanium beyond basic round tube profiles.

“The additive manufacturing process has allowed us to take aerodynamic features from our Ultra range and apply them to this bike to create a high-performance titanium road bike with distinctive ride properties. From the initial prototype showcased at a leading industry show last year and launch today, the bike has been through thousands of miles of testing and multiple iterations to hone the design, ride and performance.”

Ribble used additive layer manufacturing to create the headtube and seat tube clusters (Image credit: Ribble)

Ribble says that the Allroad Ti has been designed from the ground up for riders who want the distinctive characteristics attributed to titanium frames along with a more relaxed geometry aimed at all-day riding on a mix of road surfaces.

Although the Allroad Ti sports a more relaxed geometry than the brand's aero Ultra, the aerodynamic considerations extend beyond the profiles of the frameset. A carbon fibre UB-2 bar that features direct lever mounts and wake generators - first introduced on the aforementioned aero bike - is a nod to the bike's intentions. The Allroad Ti is far from restricted to just smooth tarmac, too. With tyre clearance for 35mm tyres along with discrete mudguard mounting points, the Allroad Ti is designed to be ready for an adventure.

Interestingly for a titanium-framed bike, the Allroad Ti uses a D-shaped carbon seat post that is claimed to increase comfort by providing extra flex to dampen out vibrations before they reach the rider.

The hand-polished finish for each frame also means subtle traces of the maker's mark remain, creating a unique frame every time.

Pricing and availability

As with all of Ribble's bikes, along with the four standard builds that the brand offers there is also the ability to fully customise the bike's build using the online configuration tool.

This allows for everything to be configured how you want it straight out of the box rather than needing to swap things out immediately.

The flagship bike pictured uses top-spec build as a base (Image credit: Ribble)

Allroad Ti Sport - £3,499

Groupset: Shimano 105 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Aksium 1 with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Level Alloy bar

Saddle: Selle Italia Model X Superflow

Weight: 9.91kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Enthusiast - £4,099

Groupset: Shimano 105 Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Aksium 1 with Pirelli P7 Sport 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Level Alloy bar

Saddle: Selle Italia Model X Superflow

Weight: 9.85kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Pro - £5,499

Groupset: Shimano Ultegra Di2 12 Speed

Wheelset: Mavic Cosmic S with Pirelli P Zero Road 32mm tyres

Handlebar: Ribble UB-2 carbon bar, gloss black

Saddle: Selle Italia SL R Boost Saddle

Weight: 9.35kg (medium)

Allroad Ti Hero - £7,999