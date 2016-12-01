25th Crystal Bike Awards 2016 - Gallery

Belgium honours top cyclists Van Avermaet and D'Hoore
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) took home Belgium's Crystal Bike Awards Wednesday as the country's top male and female cyclists. Van Avermaet, who won Olympic gold in August, took the prize for the third consecutive year, while D'Hoore was the first recipient of the inaugural women's award.
Van Avermaet, who won the award by the biggest margin in history, got 858 votes. Cyclo-cross World Champion Wout van Aert was second, followed by Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens in third.
Women's winner D'Hoore earned a bronze medal on the track in Rio and took gold at the European championships in the Madison with compatriot Lotte Kopecky. This year on the road, D'Hoore won the Flanders Diamond Tour, The BeNe Ladies Tour and the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.
Etixx-QuickStep's Iljo Keisse won the award for best domestique, while Bjorg Lambrecht, a Lotto-Soudal U23 rider who was second at the European Championships road race, earned the prize for the best young rider. Belgian national team coach Kevin De Weert was voted team manager of the year.
