25th Crystal Bike Awards 2016 - Gallery

Belgium honours top cyclists Van Avermaet and D'Hoore

Image 1 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet at the 25th Kristallen Fiets 2016

Greg Van Avermaet at the 25th Kristallen Fiets 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 39

Jolien D'Hoore speaks with media

Jolien D'Hoore speaks with media
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 39

Ellen Van Avermaet speaks at her husband Greg's award ceremony

Ellen Van Avermaet speaks at her husband Greg's award ceremony
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet accepts his third consecutive Crystal Bike Award

Greg Van Avermaet accepts his third consecutive Crystal Bike Award
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet was on crutches following ankle surgery

Greg Van Avermaet was on crutches following ankle surgery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 39

Iljo Keisse shows off his prize.

Iljo Keisse shows off his prize.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 39

Iljo Keisse accepts his award.

Iljo Keisse accepts his award.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 39

The 25th Crystal Bike Awards 2016

The 25th Crystal Bike Awards 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 39

Kevin De Weert

Kevin De Weert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet

Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 39

Jolien D'hoore collects her prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016

Jolien D'hoore collects her prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 39

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 39

Loic Vliegen

Loic Vliegen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 39

Ivan De Schamphelaere, Verandas Willems team manager, and Vanessa Everaert

Ivan De Schamphelaere, Verandas Willems team manager, and Vanessa Everaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 39

Jelle Wallays

Jelle Wallays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 39

Marc Wauters

Marc Wauters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 39

Herman Frison

Herman Frison
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 39

Lotto - Soudal Team Manager Marc Sergeant and wife

Lotto - Soudal Team Manager Marc Sergeant and wife
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 39

Peter Van Petegem and wife Angelique

Peter Van Petegem and wife Angelique
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 39

Jurgen Roelandts

Jurgen Roelandts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 39

Sven Nys and Ann Van Den Eynde

Sven Nys and Ann Van Den Eynde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 39

Jolien D'Hoore

Jolien D'Hoore
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 39

Paul Herygers

Paul Herygers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 39

Serge Pauwels and wife Ine Beyens

Serge Pauwels and wife Ine Beyens
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 39

Rudy De Bie

Rudy De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 39

Jose De Cauwer

Jose De Cauwer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 39

Nicolas Maes

Nicolas Maes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 39

Jolien D'hoore collects her prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016

Jolien D'hoore collects her prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 39

Iljo Keisse

Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet collects his prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016

Greg Van Avermaet collects his prize at the Kristallen Fiets 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 39

Toon Aerts

Toon Aerts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 39

Jens Keukeleire and Sheena Maesen

Jens Keukeleire and Sheena Maesen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 39

Tiesj Benoot

Tiesj Benoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 39

Laurens De Plus

Laurens De Plus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 39

Edward Theuns and Lien Crapoen

Edward Theuns and Lien Crapoen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet, is joined by his his wife Ellen and sports director Rik Verbrugghe, and by Van Avermaet's father, mother and sister, Claudia.

Greg Van Avermaet, is joined by his his wife Ellen and sports director Rik Verbrugghe, and by Van Avermaet's father, mother and sister, Claudia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 39

Greg Van Avermaet and wife Ellen

Greg Van Avermaet and wife Ellen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 39

David Boucher

David Boucher
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 39

Danny De Bie

Danny De Bie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Jolien D'Hoore (Wiggle High5) took home Belgium's Crystal Bike Awards Wednesday as the country's top male and female cyclists. Van Avermaet, who won Olympic gold in August, took the prize for the third consecutive year, while D'Hoore was the first recipient of the inaugural women's award.

Van Avermaet, who won the award by the biggest margin in history, got 858 votes. Cyclo-cross World Champion Wout van Aert was second, followed by Lotto-Soudal's Tim Wellens in third.

Women's winner D'Hoore earned a bronze medal on the track in Rio and took gold at the European championships in the Madison with compatriot Lotte Kopecky. This year on the road, D'Hoore won the Flanders Diamond Tour, The BeNe Ladies Tour and the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

Etixx-QuickStep's Iljo Keisse won the award for best domestique, while Bjorg Lambrecht, a Lotto-Soudal U23 rider who was second at the European Championships road race, earned the prize for the best young rider. Belgian national team coach Kevin De Weert was voted team manager of the year. 