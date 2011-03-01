24 teams announced for 2011 Amstel Gold Race

Image 1 of 3 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) launches his race-winning attack on the Cauberg at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The Cofidis team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli team lead the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Organizers of the 2011 Amstel Gold Race announced the final two teams to compete in the only Dutch Spring Classic, giving the last wild card spots to the Professional Continental teams Cofidis and Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli.

The news follows an announcement last week that Skil-Shimano, Landbouwkrediet, Veranda's Willems and Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator had been given wild card invitations.

The six Pro Continental squads join the 18 ProTour teams to complete the 24-squad roster for the 46th edition of the race.

Among the teams which competed last year which did not earn a repeat invitation are FDJ and the Spanish team Geox-TMC, formerly Footon-Servetto.

The number one rider on this year's start list will be Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, who was victorious atop the Cauberg in the 2010 Amstel Gold Race.