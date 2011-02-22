Amstel Gold Race announces first four wildcard invitations
More may follow, race management says
The Amstel Gold Race has issued its first four wildcard invitations for this year's race, with the lucky winners being one Dutch and three Belgian teams. The race management has indicated that more wildcard invitations might be forthcoming.
The four teams are Professional Continental, as Dutch squad Skil-Shimano is joined by the Belgian teams Landbouwkrediet, Topsport Vlaanderen, and Verandas Willems.
The 18 ProTeams have already been invited. On the race website, the race management noted that “At this moment 22 teams are selected for the Amstel Gold Race. In a later stage the course director will decide if he announces more wildcards or if the numbers of teams stays at 22.”
This year's race is scheduled for April 17, and Philippe Gilbert of Omega Pharma-Lotto will be looking to defend his title from last year.
