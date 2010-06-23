24-hour racing heads to Ontario for the weekend

The start of the 24 hours of Summer Solstice (Image credit: Tom Ruppel)

Over 2,000 racers will compete in the 13th annual 24 Hours of Summer Solstice this weekend, June 26-27, at Albion Hills Conversation area in Bolton, Ontario, Canada.

The action begins on Saturday at noon and runs on a 17km course. Solo riders and teams of up to 10 will complete as many laps as possible over 24 hours. This first full weekend of summer will bring participants together for a race, and also for a two-day festival packed with competition, entertainment, and camping.

"The Solstice is shaping up to be the best yet. There is so much going on over the two days, more than ever before. There are air castles, kid races, a brand new swimming area splash-pad, 24-hour catering, a beer garden, and on top of this the course is spectacular. Riders should be ready to have a blast this weekend," said Adam Ruppel of Chico Racing.

Just in time for the race, several sections of doubletrack and singletrack have been reworked to ride drier and increase the overall flow.

For more event information visit www.chicoracing.com.