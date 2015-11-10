21st Dave Rayner Fund dinner - gallery

Image 1 of 27 The 21st Dave Rayner Fund dinner took place in Leeds' New Dock Hall (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 2 of 27 Triathletes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee were also in attendance (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 27 A signed MTN-Qhubeka jersey was another of the prizes (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 27 Ian Stannard's Tour de France jersey was one of the prizes in the auction (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 27 Chris Froome's yellow and polka dot jerseys from the Tour de France, signed, were up for grabs in the auction (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 6 of 27 Owain Doull with the new Dave Rayner book (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 7 of 27 Dave Rayner's parents, John and Barbara (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 8 of 27 Adam Yates with the new Dave Rayner book (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 9 of 27 The funded riders for 2016 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 10 of 27 The funded riders for 2016 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 11 of 27 The funded riders for 2016 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 12 of 27 A donation from a fund in the memory of Lewis Barry, a cyclist who died at the age of 15 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 13 of 27 Andy Leigh won the Lewis 'Spadger' Barry award for rider of the year (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 14 of 27 A signed Lizzie Armitstead world champion's jersey was up for grabs in the auction (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 15 of 27 The hosts for the evening, Richard Stoodley and Anthony McCrossan (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 16 of 27 Adam Yates warms the crowd up (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 17 of 27 Steve Cummings takes to the stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 18 of 27 Steve Cummings is interviewed on stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 19 of 27 Author Peter Cossins holds up copies of 'Everybody's Friend', his new book about Dave Rayner (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 20 of 27 Legendary British cyclist Brian Robinson, the first Brit to win a Tour de France stage (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 21 of 27 President of British Cycling, Bob Howden was in attendance (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 22 of 27 Supported rider Daniel McKimm (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 23 of 27 Steve Cummings poses with the new Dave Rayner book (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 24 of 27 Racing runs in the genes - father and daughter, Chris and Jessie Walker (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 25 of 27 The Downing brothers, Russell and Dean (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 26 of 27 Matt Stephens with Rory Mullan Wilkinson (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 27 of 27 Steve Cummings presents an MTN-Qhubeka jersey as one of the auction prizes (Image credit: SWpix.com)

Saturday, November 7 marked the 21st annual Dave Rayner Fund dinner and saw British cycling stars of past, present and future convene in Leeds' New Dock Hall.

The Fund was set up in memory of cyclist Dave Rayner, a rising talent whose life was cruelly cut short by a nightclub assault in 1994, and aims to support young British riders aspiring to make it as professionals. Riders such as David Millar, Ian Stannard, and Adam Yates have all benefited from the cause, which has dished out over £700,000 worth of grants over the years.

Saturday's event coincided with the publication of a new book, written by Peter Cossins, entitled 'Everybody's Friend - The life and career of Dave Rayner 1967-1994 and his legacy to cycling'. Special guests Steve Cummings, Adam Yates, Owain Doull, and triathletes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee were all in attendance, as were some of the greats of British cycling involved with the Fund like Brian Robinson and Sid Barras, and also the young riders set to receive funding support in 2016.

After the three-course meal and on-stage interviews came a raffle and live auction, where signed jerseys from Chris Froome, Lizzie Armitstead, Peter Sagan, Ian Stannard, and Steve Cummings were all up for grabs. Scroll through our gallery for the highlights of the evening.