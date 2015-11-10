21st Dave Rayner Fund dinner - gallery

The Fund was set up in memory of cyclist Dave Rayner, a rising talent whose life was cruelly cut short by a nightclub assault in 1994, and aims to support young British riders aspiring to make it as professionals. Riders such as David Millar, Ian Stannard, and Adam Yates have all benefited from the cause, which has dished out over £700,000 worth of grants over the years.
Saturday's event coincided with the publication of a new book, written by Peter Cossins, entitled 'Everybody's Friend - The life and career of Dave Rayner 1967-1994 and his legacy to cycling'. Special guests Steve Cummings, Adam Yates, Owain Doull, and triathletes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee were all in attendance, as were some of the greats of British cycling involved with the Fund like Brian Robinson and Sid Barras, and also the young riders set to receive funding support in 2016.
After the three-course meal and on-stage interviews came a raffle and live auction, where signed jerseys from Chris Froome, Lizzie Armitstead, Peter Sagan, Ian Stannard, and Steve Cummings were all up for grabs. Scroll through our gallery for the highlights of the evening.
