2020 Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights - Video

Stage 7 at the Vuelta a España saw Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) secure the victory from a breakaway that succeeded to the finish line in Villanueva de Valdegovia. The Canadian made his winning move on the last riser just outside of the final kilometre to take the win ahead of Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Woods was part of a large breakaway group on the first of two ascents of the Puerto de Orduña at 60 kilometres into the stage. He attacked on the second time up the climb, with 25km to go, and that drew out the winning breakaway that also included Fraile, Valverde, Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale).

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retained his lead in the overall classification with an 18-second advantage over Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and 20 seconds over Dan Martin (Israel Cycling Academy).

Watch the Vuelta a España stage 7 highlights above.