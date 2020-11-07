2020 Vuelta a España stage 17 highlights - Video

Primož Roglič (Jumbo Visma) narrowly held onto his overall lead in the Vuelta a España after Richard Carapaz put in a rousing performance on the penultimate stage and final climb of this year's race.



The Ineos rider attacked in the closing kilometres of stage 17 and despite having a 45-second deficit to make up he quickly set about eating in Roglič's overall lead. In scenes similar to the Tour de France, when Roglič lost the maillot jaune to Tadej Pogačar in final time trial, the Jumbo-Visma leader appeared to struggle under the strain but he eventually managed to hold on and will take a slim but nevertheless crucial 24-second lead into the final sprint stage in Madrid.

While the GC battle raged on, it was David Gaudu (Groupama) who claimed his second stage win of the race. He was part of the early break that formed and attacked several times on the Alto de la Covatilla to distance his rivals.