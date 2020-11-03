2020 Vuelta a España stage 13 highlights - Video

Stage 13 at the Vuelta a España offered a GC-changing time trial that saw Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) take back the red leader's jersey and bump Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadierrs) back down to second place.

Roglič powered to the stage win covering the 33.7km event in a time of 46:39, beating Will Barta (CCC Team) by just one second and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) by 10 seconds at the top of the steep Mirador de Ézaro, a 1.8km ascent with a stinging average gradient of 14.2 per cent.

Carapaz started the day in the overall lead but finished the time trial in seventh place and 49 seconds behind Roglič.

Roglič now leads the overall classification by 39 seconds ahead of Carapaz and 49 seconds ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).

