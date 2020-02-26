2020 UAE Tour: Stage 4 highlights - Video
Watch Groenewegen take out the sprint victory
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) held off a hard-charging Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) at Dubai City Walk to win stage 4 of the 2020 UAE Tour.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) held onto the wheels to take third ahead of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the bunch sprint.
Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finished safely in the peloton to hold onto his 1:07 lead on UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar and 1:35 on Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) as the race heads back to Jabel Hafeet for another GC showdown on Thursday.
