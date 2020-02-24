2020 UAE Tour stage 2 highlights - Video

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) climbed to the stage 2 victory at the UAE Tour at Hatta Dam on Monday. The Australian out-paced Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

The Australian has moved into the overall race lead after stage 1 winner and overnight leader Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished more than seven minutes down on the day.

In the UAE Tour's stage 2 highlights video, watch as Astana try and set up Alexey Lutsenko at the base of Hatta Dam, and then Ewan spring for the stage win after a perfect lead-out from teammate Jasper De Buyst.