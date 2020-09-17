2020 Tour de France stage 18 highlights - Video

The Ineos Grenadiers team may have lost defending champion Egan Bernal but they haven't lost hope: the team launched Richard Carapaz and Michal Kwiatkowski into the day's breakaway on the final mountain stage - a torturous five-mountain, 175km trip from Méribel to La Roche-Sur-Foron and the pair did not disappoint.

After losing mountains classification rival Marc Hirschi (Sunweb) to a crash on the third climb, the Col des Saisies and Bahrain McLaren's Pello Bilbao on the final descent, Carapaz and Kwiatkowski came in side by side to celebrate the team's first major success of the Tour de France.

Behind, Bilbao's teammate Mikel Landa launched an assault on the yellow jersey of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) that never troubled the Slovenian, but did dislodge Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) from his position above Landa in the standings.

Roglic launched teammate Wout van Aert ahead to sweep up the time bonuses at the line and safely finished ahead of second-placed overall Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to hold onto his 57-second lead in the GC.

