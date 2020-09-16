2020 Tour de France stage 17 highlights - Video

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) claimed the queen stage 17 victory atop the Col de la Loze at the Tour de France. The Colombian reached the summit with the win by 15 seconds over yellow jersey Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and 30 seconds over Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Roglič extended his lead to 57 seconds in the overall classification ahead of Pogačar as Lopez moved into third place at 1:26 back.

It was the toughest stage of the Tour de France on paper with two climbs reaching 2,000m elevation; the 17.1km-long Col de la Madeleine and the 21.5km-long Col de la Loze to the Méribel ski station at the end of the stage.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) were the last three remaining of a breakaway, with Carapaz caught by Lopez in the closing kilometres and ended up in 13th place.

The battle was always going to be between the overall contenders with Lopez strongest on the toughest stage and moving himself onto the overall podium, and Roglič moving further ahead of his rivals.

Watch the Tour de France stage 17 highlights above.