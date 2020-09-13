2020 Tour de France stage 14 highlights – Video

Soren Kragh Andersen won stage 14 at the Tour de France on Saturday after a solo break to the finish line in Lyon. It was the second win of the French Grand Tour for Sunweb after Marc Hirschi won stage 12 two days earlier in Sarran.

Kragh Andersen attacked with just over three kilometres remaining to take the win ahead of Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) in second and Simone Consonni (Cofidis) in third.

The stage saw two riders break away early on: Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo). However, the battle for the green jersey heated up in the main field, between Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), preventing the breakaway riders from gaining more time.

Sagan's team did much of the heavy pace-setting that ultimately rid Bennett from the group, but also kept the breakaway in check.

There was no change in the overall classification, and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) leads the race into the mountainous stage 15 on Sunday.

